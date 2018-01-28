Grammys 2018: Watch Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris’s Tom Petty Tribute Performance

The 2018 Grammys paid tribute to the late Tom Petty with a performance from Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris, who performed an acoustic duet of Petty’s 1994 song “Wildflowers.” Stapleton and Harris are both winners tonight: he in several country categories, including Best Country Album for From a Room: Volume 1; she for a Lifetime Achievement Award for her long career as a country singer, including classic collaborations with the likes of Bob Dylan and Neil Young. Their performance was followed by a video tribute to other musicians who died last year, including Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, and many more. Watch a clip of the performance below.