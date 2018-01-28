Grammys 2018: Bruno Mars Wins Album of the Year for 24K Magic

Bruno Mars won Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammys for his expertly crafted pop throwback record 24K Magic, which marks his first time being honored with the award. (He was nominated for Doo-Wops & Hooligans in 2012, but lost to Adele’s 21). To win this year, Mars beat out entries from Kendrick Lamar (DAMN.), Jay-Z (4:44), Childish Gambino (Awaken, My Love), and Lorde (Melodrama)

Mars’ speech included a tribute to ’80s and ’90s R&B and pop songwriters like Babyface, Teddy Riley, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, whose work heavily influenced the light and funky sound of 24K Magic. Watch the speech below and listen to 24K Magic after that.