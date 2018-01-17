Graham Coxon – “Walking All Day”

Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World is one of the best new shows to premiere since the new year, and no small part of that is due to the series’ excellent soundtrack—a charming mix of Americana, doo-wop, classic rock, and a tiny dose of Britpop. That last addition is thanks to Blur’s Graham Coxon, who wrote the score for the show and also contributed some original songs to it. On Wednesday, Coxon released one of those tracks, “Walking All Day,” a chirpy, amiable acoustic number that perfectly contrasts some of the show’s darker themes.

Listen to “Walking All Day” below, and listen to PopSugar’s unofficial Spotify soundtrack for the show (minus Coxon’s contributions) here.