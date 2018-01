Franz Ferdinand are putting out their new album Always Ascending, their first with a new lineup since the departure of founding guitarist Nick McCarthy, next month, and so far we’ve heard its title track and another song called “Feel The Love Go.” Now they’ve shared a third, “Lazy Boy,” a catchy song built around a classic slithering Franz Ferdinand riff. Listen below.

Always Ascending is out 2/9 via Domino.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.