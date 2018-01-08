Franz Ferdinand – “Feel the Love Go”

Franz Ferdinand have released “Feel the Love Go,” a sax attack of a new song from their upcoming fifth album Always Ascending. It debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today, where frontman Alex Kapranos spoke about collaborating with producer Philippe Zdar (real name Philippe Cerboneschi) of the French electronic duo Cassius. Zdar is also working on one of several forthcoming remixes, Kapranos said. He also hinted at an upcoming U.S. tour, which he said will begin in April.

Always Ascending is out February 9. It’s the band’s first proper album since 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. In 2015, Franz Ferdinand released a collaborative album with Sparks titled FFS.

Listen to “Feel the Love Go” and Lowe’s interview with Kapranos below. The song received a music video directed by Diane Martel and starring Kapranos as a zany faith healer; right now, it’s only available to watch on Apple Music.