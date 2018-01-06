Flight of the Conchords to Return for a New Hour-Long Special This Year

Fans of guitar-playing Kiwi musical comedy can finally rejoice: Flight of the Conchords is allegedly returning for a one-hour special later this year. According to The AV Club, Conchords comedian Jermaine Clement recently told Entertainment Tonight that the cast is “going to film a little something this year…We’re going to shoot an hour thing.”

While unclear if the special will again be connected to HBO, the network shared a brief statement with The AV Club that made it seem like things were still fairly up in the air. “The deals are not fully in place,” the statement reads. “We’ll hopefully have news soon and will be back in touch.”

Elsewhere, Clement has been working with Taika Waititi on the vampire dramedy What We Do In The Shadows franchise, among other projects. In 2016, the duo went on tour throughout North America, their first since the show’s cancellation in 2009.