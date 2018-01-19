Video: Fischerspooner – “TopBrazil” (NSFW)

Fischerspooner have returned with a video for the fourth single from their impending album SIR. “TopBrazil” is a typical ‘Spooner outing–that is, a serrated club jam–and the video, directed by Tom C J Brown, is all images of dimly lit, largely nude male bodies. Casey Spooner cavorts in the center of the melee, subsumed into the mass.

SIR is produced by Michael Stipe, and out on February 16. The group has previously released the singles “Butterscotch Goddamn,” “Togetherness,” which features former Chairlift mastermind Caroline Polachek, and the triumphant comeback anthem “Have Fun Tonight.” Watch the video for “TopBrazil” below, and read our recent review of the band’s spectacular first New York City show in 8 years here.