First Aid Kit – “Ruins”

Swedish folk-pop duo First Aid Kit have premiered a fourth and presumably final song ahead of their upcoming fourth album Ruins. Title track “Ruins” sets the sisters’ signature harmonies to soft pedal steel, viola, and gently vibrated guitars. The new track follows knockout lead single “It’s a Shame,” rootsy “Postcard,” and the slow-dance-worthy “Fireworks.” Ruins is out next Friday, January 19; First Aid Kit appear on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show tonight. Hear the title track below.