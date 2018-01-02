FIDLAR – “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle” (Nirvana Cover)

If you need some heavy garage rock to help shake off the post-holiday blues, look no further: Last night, FIDLAR released a bratty, sludgy cover of Nirvana’s In Utero track “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle.” Their cover pays homage to the band’s original grunge-y production with heavy distortion and vocals that verge on screams. Listen to their cover below, via YouTube (and watch out for some very brief pornographic stills snuck in throughout their video, subliminal-message style).