Fever Ray Announces First U.S. Tour Date in Eight Years

Fever Ray is set to play the 2018 Lightning In A Bottle festival, her first U.S. tour date in eight years. The festival is set for May 23 – 28 in Bradley, CA. Back in November, Karin Dreijer announced a string of European dates to support her second Fever Ray album, Plunge, so hopefully her inclusion in this festival means more U.S. dates are coming. Lightning In A Bottle tickets go on sale January 18. Check out more of the lineup below.

Presenting our Phase 1 Music Lineup! Get ready for the most fun you’ll have in your entire life 🎶⚡ Enter to win a pair of #LIB2018 Festival Passes here: https://t.co/TElTTGaYMf pic.twitter.com/hjn2xGuYGl — Lightning ina Bottle (@LIBfestival) January 16, 2018