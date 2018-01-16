News \

Fever Ray Announces First U.S. Tour Date in Eight Years

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2010 - Day 1
CREDIT: Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Fever Ray is set to play the 2018 Lightning In A Bottle festival, her first U.S. tour date in eight years. The festival is set for May 23 – 28 in Bradley, CA. Back in November, Karin Dreijer announced a string of European dates to support her second Fever Ray album, Plunge, so hopefully her inclusion in this festival means more U.S. dates are coming. Lightning In A Bottle tickets go on sale January 18. Check out more of the lineup below.

