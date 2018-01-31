Father John Misty’s Belated Grammys Speech: “Fuck Society,” Visit FlatEarth.com

One of this year’s more memorable Grammy acceptance speeches didn’t happen on the Madison Square Garden stage, but days later and thousands of miles away. Father John Misty’s Pure Comedy was nominated for both Best Alternative Music Album (which it lost to the National’s Sleep Well Beast) and Best Recording Package (which it won in a tie alongside Magín Díaz’s El Orisha De La Rose.) On a stage in Sydney, Australia earlier Wednesday, Josh Tillman acknowledged his win.

“Uh, well, thanks. I don’t have a whole lot of time, but, God, fuck, I just wanna say fuck society,” Tillman said. “I wanna say that this government is a criminal organization. Uh, FlatEarth.com, please go check that out.” Referencing the award, he stated: “…Everybody was always saying that, like, it’s what’s on the inside that matters, you know, and I think that this is really evidence of the fact that it’s what’s outside that matters.” Watch his speech below.