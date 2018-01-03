Sitcom writer Megan Ganz confronted her former boss Dan Harmon on Twitter after the Community creator and Rick and Morty co-creator shared a vague New Year’s resolution implying that he was trying to be a better person in 2018. Harmon has a reputation for being a difficult boss with a tendency towards berating his subordinates.

“This was truly the Year of the Asshole. Myself included,” Harmon tweeted. “We don’t have to make 2018 the Year of the Mensch but I hope it can be the Year of the Not as Much of an Asshole. #RealisticGoals.”

Ganz, who worked with Harmon on Community, replied, asking Harmon if he would “care to be more specific.

Care to be more specific? Redemption follows allocution. https://t.co/THKaqaF3dN — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 2, 2018

The former co-workers then discussed Ganz’s grievances with Harmon stemming from her tenure as his employee.

Was just shown this. And a previous sub tweet I think was about me. I didn’t want to add narcissism to injury by naming you without permission, but I’ve talked on my podcast about the lines I crossed. I will talk about it more in any way that you think is just. I am deeply sorry. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

i’m filled with regret and a lot of foggy memories about abusing my position, treating you like garbage. I would feel a lot of relief if you told me there was a way to fix it. I’ll let you call the shots. Til then, at least know I know I was an awful boss and a selfish baby. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

Harmon seems to be hinting at workplace misconduct when he apologizes for “abusing my position” and “treating [Ganz] like garbage.” The “foggy memories” likely refers to Harmon’s admitted issues with alcohol. Ganz informs him that her memories are much clearer.

“It took me years to believe in my talents again, to trust a boss when he complimented me and not cringe when he asked for my number,” Ganz replied, seemingly hinting at some sort of harassment. “I was afraid to be enthusiastic, knowing it might be turned against me later.”

I wish my memories were foggier. I wish there was a way to fix it. It took me years to believe in my talents again, to trust a boss when he complimented me and not cringe when he asked for my number. I was afraid to be enthusiastic, knowing it might be turned against me later. — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 3, 2018

You want relief? So do I. I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after. Figure out how to give me that relief and I’ll return the favor. — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 3, 2018

Harmon continues the exchange by claiming that he has radically altered his workplace conduct based on whatever went down between him, Ganz, and others.

“I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit,” Harmon writes, without specifying what that “selfish, childish shit” actually entailed. “I get that I can’t erase it, don’t want to, but have felt sick about it. I have kept a wall between me and coworkers and I have preached doing so as gospel because of how I treated you.”

I’m disgusted and sorry that I stained our show and your talent with my selfish, childish shit. I get that I can’t erase it, don’t want to, but have felt sick about it. I have kept a wall between me and coworkers and I have preached doing so as gospel because of how I treated you — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 3, 2018

Ganz’s reply seems to imply that Harmon sent her offensive texts, made inappropriate phone calls, or abused having her private contact information in smoother way.

I haven’t listened to your podcast, but I don’t think walls are the answer. Unless you put them up with male coworkers, too. Otherwise you’re falling into the Mike Pence School of Gender Relations that says men can’t be trusted with women’s phone numbers. — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 3, 2018

But if I can offer this: It’s good to recognize power dynamics, but it’s also good to recognize you’re no different from those you employ. You’re not a king on a hilltop, nor a beast in a labyrinth. Isolation isn’t always best. Connection breeds empathy. Empathy allows growth. — Megan Ganz (@meganganz) January 3, 2018

After Ganz moved on to write for Modern Family in 2013, she hinted at a rift in their relationship when she told Splitsider, “I hope a few years from now that I can start talking to Dan again and have there not be any weird feelings.”