Eminem Announces 2018 European Tour

Eminem has announced a string of European stadium and festival dates for this summer, to follow his stateside appearances co-headlining Coachella, Governor’s Ball, and Bonnaroo. Tickets for the European tour go on sale this Friday, February 2, Billboard reports. See the full dates below:

6/30 – Oslo, Norway at Obos Oslo Sommertime Festival

7/2 – Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

7/4 – Roskilde, Denmark at Roskilde Festival

7/6 – Zurich, Switzerland at Frauenfeld Open Air Festival

7/7 – Milan, Italy at Experience Milano

7/11 – Hannover, Germany at Messe

7/12 – Nijmegen, Netherlands at Goffertpark

7/14 – London, UK at Twickenham Stadium

7/15 – London, UK at Twickenham Stadium