Ed Sheeran is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn
It seems that Ed Sheeran has finally found the “perfect” woman to spend the rest of his life with. The singer announced this morning on Instagram that he’s engaged to longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, posting a photo with the caption “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.” Sheeran recently made his cartoon debut on the Simpsons, where he voices a snobby, piano-obsessed love interest of Lisa named Brendan.