Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Riddles”

Baltimore noise duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat have released “Riddles,” the titular track of their upcoming LP. Earlier this month, the band put out the first song from their new album, “Dunce,” a brooding punk track with some added mania thanks to Ed Schrader’s deep and daring vocals.

“Riddles” similarly highlights Schrader’s vocal range, albeit with brighter accents, such as a twinkling piano progression. The lush production is at least in part thanks to fellow Baltimore weirdo Dan Deacon, who co-wrote and co-produced much of Riddles with the duo.

Riddles is out March 2 via Carpark Records. Listen to “Riddles” below, and scroll down to see the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat 2018 tour dates:

March 1st – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

March 3rd – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong

March 4th – Raleigh, NC – Kings

March 5th – Asheville, NC – The Mothlight

March 6th – Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light

March 7th Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR

March 9th – Atlanta, GA – Mammal Gallery

March 12th – Houston, TX – Walter’s Downtown

March 13th – Dallas, TX – Transit Bicycle Company

March 14th – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

March 15th – Austin, TX – SXSW

March 16th – Austin, TX – SXSW

March 17th – Austin, TX – SXSW

March 18th – Austin, TX – SXSW

March 19th – Hot Springs, AK – VOV Fest

March 20th – Lawrence, KS – Replay Lounge

March 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

March 24th – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

March 26th – Reno, NV – Holland Project

March 28th – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

March 29th – San Francisco, CA – Make Out Room

March 31st – Portland, OR – The Know

April 4th – Sioux Falls, SD – Total Drag Records

April 5th – Minneapolis, MN – Kitty Cat Klub

April 6th – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

April 7th – Milwaukee, WI – Quarters Rock N Roll Palace

April 8th – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

April 10th – Toronto, ON – Baby G

April 11th – Winooski, VT – Monkey House

April 12th – Providence, RI – AS220

April 15th – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

May 1st – Edinburgh, UK – Sneaky Pete’s

May 2nd – Glasgow, UK – The Hug and Pint

May 6th – Manchester, UK – Sounds from the Other City Festival

May 7th – London, UK – Moth Club

May 8th – Paris, FR – Espace B

May 10th – Madrid, ES – El Sol, Sound Isidro

May 14th – Lyon, FR – Grrrnd Zero

May 16th – Lausanne, CH – Le Bourg

May 17th – Esslingen, DE – Komma Club

May 18th – Prague, CZ – 007 Club

May 20th – Berlin, DE – Acud Macht Neu

May 23rd – Amsterdam, NL – Cinetol

May 25th – Rotterdam, NL – WORM