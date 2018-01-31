New Music \
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Riddles”
Baltimore noise duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat have released “Riddles,” the titular track of their upcoming LP. Earlier this month, the band put out the first song from their new album, “Dunce,” a brooding punk track with some added mania thanks to Ed Schrader’s deep and daring vocals.
“Riddles” similarly highlights Schrader’s vocal range, albeit with brighter accents, such as a twinkling piano progression. The lush production is at least in part thanks to fellow Baltimore weirdo Dan Deacon, who co-wrote and co-produced much of Riddles with the duo.
Riddles is out March 2 via Carpark Records. Listen to “Riddles” below, and scroll down to see the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat 2018 tour dates:
March 1st – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
March 3rd – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong
March 4th – Raleigh, NC – Kings
March 5th – Asheville, NC – The Mothlight
March 6th – Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light
March 7th Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR
March 9th – Atlanta, GA – Mammal Gallery
March 12th – Houston, TX – Walter’s Downtown
March 13th – Dallas, TX – Transit Bicycle Company
March 14th – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
March 15th – Austin, TX – SXSW
March 16th – Austin, TX – SXSW
March 17th – Austin, TX – SXSW
March 18th – Austin, TX – SXSW
March 19th – Hot Springs, AK – VOV Fest
March 20th – Lawrence, KS – Replay Lounge
March 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
March 24th – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest
March 26th – Reno, NV – Holland Project
March 28th – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
March 29th – San Francisco, CA – Make Out Room
March 31st – Portland, OR – The Know
April 4th – Sioux Falls, SD – Total Drag Records
April 5th – Minneapolis, MN – Kitty Cat Klub
April 6th – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
April 7th – Milwaukee, WI – Quarters Rock N Roll Palace
April 8th – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
April 10th – Toronto, ON – Baby G
April 11th – Winooski, VT – Monkey House
April 12th – Providence, RI – AS220
April 15th – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right
May 1st – Edinburgh, UK – Sneaky Pete’s
May 2nd – Glasgow, UK – The Hug and Pint
May 6th – Manchester, UK – Sounds from the Other City Festival
May 7th – London, UK – Moth Club
May 8th – Paris, FR – Espace B
May 10th – Madrid, ES – El Sol, Sound Isidro
May 14th – Lyon, FR – Grrrnd Zero
May 16th – Lausanne, CH – Le Bourg
May 17th – Esslingen, DE – Komma Club
May 18th – Prague, CZ – 007 Club
May 20th – Berlin, DE – Acud Macht Neu
May 23rd – Amsterdam, NL – Cinetol
May 25th – Rotterdam, NL – WORM