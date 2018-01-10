Video: Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Dunce”

Post-punk duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat have released “Dunce,” the first single from their forthcoming third full-length album, Riddles, out March 2 on Carpark Records. The album, their first since 2014’s Party Jail, was produced, arranged, and co-written by fellow Baltimore stalwart Dan Deacon. “[Dunce] was the first song we made together where it was like, ‘This is gonna be different,’” Deacon told Noisey. The accompanying music video, directed by Philip Leaman, features bassist Devlin Rice and drummer/vocalist Ed Schrader cruising around in a vintage car at night. Watch the clip below.