Dua Lipa apologizes for using n-word in Mila J. cover

“New Rules” singer Dua Lipa issued an apology after a Mila J cover she recorded in 2014 resurfaced on YouTube. Lipa used the n-word in her version of “Smoke, Drink, Break Up.” when she sang the lyrics “So I roll me swisha, pour me some liquor before we start to bicker and calling each other out our names like plenty bitches and n*ggas.”

Lipa apologized in a statement she wrote on Thursday night.

“In relation to my 2014 cover I never meant to offend or upset anyone,” the singer wrote. “I didnt say the full word but I can admit I shouldnt have gone there at all and that a different word could’ve been recorded altogether to avoid offence and confusion. I wasn’t thinking it through at the time.”

In a followup tweet she added that she always stands up “for social justice” and that she’s “very sorry to anyone” she offended.

According to Spotify, Lipa was the most streamed female artist in the UK in 2017.

