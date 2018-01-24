Drake’s “God’s Plan” Breaks Taylor Swift’s Spotify Streaming Record

Last Friday, Drake released two new tracks – “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” — and just days later Spotify confirmed that “God’s Plan” broke Taylor Swift’s record for the most streams in a single day in the U.S. Drake snatched Swift’s throne on Monday, racking up over 4.3 million views.

“The song has overtaken previous record holder Taylor Swift with ‘Look What You Made Me Do,'” a Spotify rep told Pitchfork. Swift held on to that top spot since August, which is a respectable, especially after she shunned the streaming service for so long.

Toronto’s favorite son shared a celebratory Instagram post in honor of his milestone.

Congrats King. Samesies. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 23, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Drake must be relieved to add another W to the board after Ed Sheehan’s “Shape of You” ousted “One Dance” as the most streamed song of all time back in September.