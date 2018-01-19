Porn Star Stormy Daniels: Donald Trump Told Me He Hopes “All the Sharks Die”

The full transcript of In Touch Weekly’s interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump was published Friday, and while most of the truly nauseating bits had already been revealed earlier in the week, there’s at least one amusing anecdote involving dear leader that bears repeating: According to Daniels, at any given moment, the president’s mental faculties are at least fairly devoted to a preoccupation with sharks.

In the interview, Daniels recalls one evening dalliance with Trump when the soon to-be-leader of the free world was watching television (natch):

The strangest thing about that night—this was the best thing ever. You could see the television from the little dining room table and he was watching Shark Week and he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something and it sank and it was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, “I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.” He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.

Potentially lending some credence to the story is the fact that the In Touch interview was apparently not the first time Daniels had recalled the tale. Trump’s severe hatred of sharks was previously rumored in a Mother Jones report Thursday that revealed emails sent between political consultants advising Daniels on a potential Senate run in 2009. “She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘shark week,” one consultant wrote. “Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.”

And two years after his alleged affair with Daniels, Trump also tweeted about his dislike of sharks.

Sharks are last on my list – other than perhaps the losers and haters of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013

Sorry folks, I'm just not a fan of sharks – and don't worry, they will be around long after we are gone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013

That’s our president.