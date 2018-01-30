DJ Accused of Groping Taylor Swift Back on the Air as “Stonewall Jackson”

Despite the fact that a civil court jury ruled that former Denver radio DJ David Mueller “assaulted and battered” Taylor Swift after she said that he groped her at 2013 pre-concert meet-and-greet, Delta Radio CEO Larry Fuss put him back on the air at KIX 92.7 in Greenwood, Mississippi.

According to New York Daily News, Mueller is co-hosting the morning show “Jackson & Jonbob” under the stage name “Stonewall Jackson,” in honor of the Confederate general and Steve Bannon icon. Mueller is even listed as Jackson on Delta Radio’s site and refers to him as a show host and “an ace marketing consultant.” Mueller had apparently always used the moniker Jackson in Denver, but Fuss gave the name a Southern makeover to better ingratiate Mueller to the country station’s listeners.

While defending his controversial hire, Fuss seemed to convey that he didn’t believe Swift’s testimony that Mueller grabbed “a handful of my ass” while they posed for a photo op. She also described the contact as “a definite grab” and “a very long grab.”

“I sat down with him face-to-face in Minneapolis before I offered him the job and talked to him about it,” Fuss told the Daily News. “He’s either the world’s best liar, or he’s telling the truth. I tend to believe his version of the story and most people who have talked to him face-to-face do believe his version of the story.”

Fuss does admit that the he was partially motivated by the publicity Mueller’s presence would bring to the station but Fuss says that he ultimately offered Mueller the gig because “in the radio business, it’s all about what comes out of the speakers… That’s the reason I hired David. He sounds good.”

Swift’s fans aren’t exactly loving the fact that Mueller’s radio career entered a second act. In addition to calling the station to protest Mueller’s hiring, they’ve voiced their displeasure on Twitter.

Larry, the head of Delta Radio just told me that the station is giving David Mueller the “opportunity to work” & that he deserves a second chance. He also said that Mueller was “NEVER FOUND GUILTY of anything criminal” & that he denies assaulting Taylor Swift. — hannah ! (@loveisasecrett) January 30, 2018

Absolutely livid and disgusted that this coward gets to hide behind an alias and continue his career after what he did. Taylor did not go through her trial and emotional pain for this bullshit. https://t.co/RD9DJXlMN4 — Liz Cowling. (@Lizcowling13) January 30, 2018