David Byrne – “This Is That” ft. Oneohtrix Point Never

The announcement of David Byrne’s upcoming album, American Utopia, mentioned several collaborators who worked on the project, including Daniel Lopatin, who produces haunting electronic music as Oneohtrix Point Never.

Today, Byrne debuted his collaboration with Oneohtrix on Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 show. Listen to the track on the BBC Radio 6 site; the song begins around the 1 hour, 51 minutes, 45 second mark. Byrne also sat down with Laverne to discuss the new album and his upcoming tour; listen to his interview below.