David Bowie’s 1981 Volvo Sells For $218k

A Volvo that was owned by David Bowie has just been auctioned off for approximately $218,000 (212,800 Swiss Francs) in Switzerland, according to Motoring Research. His Volvo262C was one of the last of the line produced in 1981, and it was delivered to his Swiss home in June of that year. The car was initially registered under Bowie’s own name, David Robert Jones, before transferring over to the record company Belway Bros. It sold with out 33,000 miles on the odometer. You can check out a gallery with photos of the car here.

This story originally appeared on Stereogum.