David Bowie – “Let’s Dance (Demo)”

Chic’s Nile Rodgers collaborated with David Bowie on his most commercially successful album–1983’s Let’s Dance–and has shared a newly mixed version of the initial demo for the album’s titular single on what would have been Bowie’s 71st birthday. The demo, which Rodgers has released as a digital-only single, was the first effort toward the Let’s Dance album, recorded when Rodgers joined Bowie in Montreux, Switzerland to check out a batch of new songs he’d written. Recorded with a pickup band in December of 1982, it was the first thing Rodgers and Bowie put to tape in the studio, based on an acoustic guitar sketch by Bowie, Rodgers said in a new statement.

The recording is a stripped-down version without the eventual dominant backing singers and additional production bells and whistles. Rodgers also seems to be still in the process of settling on his guitar part here. There’s some charming banter at the end as well; this is the sound of a band realizing they’ve got something good.

Rodgers also released a posthumous George Michael single, “Fantasy,” back in September. Listen and read Rodgers’ full statement about the Bowie demo (“If you played 2nd guitar or drums let us know who you are!”) below.