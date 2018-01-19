David Bowie’s Berlin Trilogy to Be Reissued on Vinyl

All three albums from David Bowie’s classic mid-’70s Berlin trilogy–Low, Heroes, and Lodger–will be reissued as individual 180-gram vinyl releases via Parlophone on February 23. The label will also reissue Stage, a live album documenting Bowie’s band from the same era, and Scary Monsters, the 1980 album that was his first studio project after the trilogy was completed. These albums were reissued as part of the A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982) box set released last year, but have not been individually available on vinyl since 1991.

