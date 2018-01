CupcakKe is taking her excellent new album Ephorize on the road. The Chicago rapper announced a string of spring dates, doing what she can to make up for being ignored by all the major festivals. The tour kicks off in CupcakKe’s hometown on February 21 and includes 13 shows. Read our Ephorize review here and check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Tickets on sale Friday 12pm EST pic.twitter.com/ilgi7U4fX9 — . (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 17, 2018