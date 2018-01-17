Cocteau Twins Announce Treasure and Head Over Heels Reissues

The Cocteau Twins have announced vinyl reissues of their second and third albums Head Over Heels and Treasure. Previously, 4AD had released reissues of Blue Bell Knoll, Heaven Or Las Vegas, Tiny Dynamine / Echoes In A Shallow Bay, and The Pink Opaque. Last year, Universal Music Group released reissues of Four-Calendar Café and Milk & Kisses as part of Record Store Day, reportedly without band members’ knowledge.

Head Over Heels is notable for being the first record the band released as a duo of vocalist Elizabeth Fraser and guitarist Robin Guthrie. Their follow-up, Treasure, is considered by many fans to be the band’s best work, and was highly influential in the dream pop genre thanks to ethereal tracks like “Lorelei” and “Pandora (For Cindy).” Revisit “Pandora (For Cindy)” below. The reissues are out on March 16 via 4AD.