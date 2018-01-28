Watch Chris Stapleton Bring Out Sturgill Simpson For His SNL Performance

Last night, Chris Stapleton was the featured musical guest on Saturday Night Live and for the performance, Stapleton was joined by Sturgill Simpson to play Stapleton’s songs “Midnight Train to Memphis” and “Hard Livin’.” Taken from last year’s From a Room: Volume 2, the songs get a scrappy, electric touch as the two songwriters alternate verses. Stapleton recently appeared on Justin Timberlake’s lackluster Man of the Woods single “Say Something.” Watch a clip of the SNL performance below.