Watch Chris Matthews Joke About Putting a “Bill Cosby Pill” in Hillary Clinton’s Water Before Interview

The Cut obtained footage of MSNBC Hardball host Chris Matthews joking about slipping a date rape drug into Hillary Clinton’s water while setting up for an interview with her. The network footage was shot in a Des Moines, Iowa fire station where Matthews was set to interview the former secretary of state in January, 2016 during the Democratic primaries.

Before Clinton shows up Matthews cracks a few snide jokes to his crew.

“Can I have some of the queen’s waters?” Matthews said to a crew member. “Precious waters?”

While a staffer is pouring some bottled water into a glass, Matthews asks “Where’s my Bill Cosby pill?” before cracking up at his reference to a comedian accused of drugging and sexually assaulting over 50 women. The young man sitting across from Matthews gives a courtesy laugh before covering his face with his hand, presumably because he’s uncomfortable.

“This was a terrible comment I made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines,” Matthews told The Cut. “I realize that’s no excuse. I deeply regret it and I’m sorry.”

In December, conservative news siteThe Daily Caller reported that MSNBC paid out $40,000 to one of Matthews former assistants to settle a sexual harassment complaint from 1999. A rep from the network disputed that figure claiming the former employee was paid much less as part of a severance agreement, but didn’t specify the amount. From The Daily Caller:

The woman complained to CNBC executives about Matthews making inappropriate comments and jokes about her while in the company of others. The MSNBC spokesman said that they thoroughly reviewed the situation at the time and that Matthews received a formal reprimand. Based on people who were involved in the matter, the network concluded that the comments were inappropriate and juvenile but were not intended to be taken as propositions.

Two decades later, Matthews is apparently still making juvenile and inappropriate comments about women.