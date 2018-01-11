Carrie Brownstein Is Turning Her Memoir Into a TV Pilot

Fresh off the reveal that she’s recording new music with Sleater-Kinney bandmates Corin Tucker and Janet Weiss, Carrie Brownstein has announced another new project. The multihyphenate artist is adapting her 2015 memoir Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl as a half-hour comedy pilot for Hulu. More details from the Hollywood Reporter:

The comedy is loosely inspired by her memoir as well as her experiences as a young musician growing up in the Pacific Northwest during the underground feminist punk-rock movement in the 1990s. The pilot is about a young woman, a band and a community learning how to be unafraid of their own noise.

Brownstein has worked with Hulu before, directing two episodes of the dating dramedy series Casual. Portlandia, her cult IFC sketch series with co-creator Fred Armisen, begins its eighth and final season on January 18. She’s also making her feature directorial debut on the upcoming MGM film Fairy Godmother. Brownstein will write and direct the Hulu pilot, but not appear on-screen.