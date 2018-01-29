Cardi B Freaks Out Over Note From Bono: “He Said I’m the Biggest Thing in Ireland!”

Cardi B was all over last night’s Grammy Awards, from her red carpet interview in which she told Giuliana Rancic she had butterflies in her vagina to her colorful performance of “Finesse (Remix)” with the night’s undisputed champ, Bruno Mars. And although Cardi did not take home any gilded gramophones (“Bodak Yellow” was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song), she still walked away with an impressive souvenir — a letter from Bono, detailing his love for Cardi’s music.

In typical Cardi fashion, she shared her high-energy reaction to the letter in an Instagram video. Part of the joy of following Cardi B’s social media presence is the sense that you’re following a close, albeit chatty, friend as she ascends to unthinkable levels of stardom. Her reaction here is no exception — “Oh my god, I got a fucking note from Bono,” she says in an intense whisper. “He said I’m the biggest thing in Ireland!” And, of course, the Bono connection is even deeper, because “our names both start with a B.” No word on a “Bullet the Blue Sky”/”Bodak Yellow” remix yet, but her adorable freak out will tide us over in the meantime. Watch below.