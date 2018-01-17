Original Candlebox Lineup Reunites For 25th Anniversary Show in Seattle

Anyone who read Mark Yarm’s excellent book Everybody Loves Our Town: A Grunge History knows that Candlebox were the redheaded stepchild of the early ’90s music Seattle scene. Sure, Candlebox’s eponymous 1993 record went quadruple platinum, but out-of-towners like Pearl Jam managed to scoop up all the accolades and grunge bona fides while Candlebox was largely regarded by their Seattle peers as the uninspired product of the post-Nirvana record label feeding frenzy.

Perhaps Candlebox can finally claim some of that elusive glory at its July 21 show at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle featuring the band’s original lineup for one night only. The band will perform its 1993 debut album in its entirety, according to Blabbermouth. That being said, if you can tell the original lineup of Candlebox from literally any other lineup of Candlebox, then bless you.

The show, which serves as the 25th anniversary celebration of Candlebox’s debut album, is one of the last stops on a 25th anniversary tour. Tour dates are listed below,

Jan. 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – 2 Monroe Live Jan. 26 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Jan. 27 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live

Feb. 28 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Mar. 01 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Mar. 02 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Mar. 03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Apr. 06 – Washington, DC – City Winery DC

Apr. 07 – Boston, MA – City Winery

Apr. 08 – New York, NY – City Winery

Apr. 09 – New York, NY – City Winery

Apr. 13 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery Atlanta

Apr. 14 – Nashville, TN – City Winery

Apr. 15 – Chicago, IL – City Winery

Apr. 16 – Chicago, IL – City Winery

May 25 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

May 26 – Dallas, TX – KEGL Festival

May 27 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

Jun. 01 – Baton Rouge, LA – L’Auberage Casino & Hotel

Jun. 02 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jun. 29 – Youngstown, OH – Southern Park Mall

Jun. 30 – Washington, PA – The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Sep. 15 – Kamus, UT – Dejoria Center

Sweet Water and Green Apple Quick Step will be opening.