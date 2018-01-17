News \
Original Candlebox Lineup Reunites For 25th Anniversary Show in Seattle
Anyone who read Mark Yarm’s excellent book Everybody Loves Our Town: A Grunge History knows that Candlebox were the redheaded stepchild of the early ’90s music Seattle scene. Sure, Candlebox’s eponymous 1993 record went quadruple platinum, but out-of-towners like Pearl Jam managed to scoop up all the accolades and grunge bona fides while Candlebox was largely regarded by their Seattle peers as the uninspired product of the post-Nirvana record label feeding frenzy.
Perhaps Candlebox can finally claim some of that elusive glory at its July 21 show at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle featuring the band’s original lineup for one night only. The band will perform its 1993 debut album in its entirety, according to Blabbermouth. That being said, if you can tell the original lineup of Candlebox from literally any other lineup of Candlebox, then bless you.
The show, which serves as the 25th anniversary celebration of Candlebox’s debut album, is one of the last stops on a 25th anniversary tour. Tour dates are listed below,
Jan. 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – 2 Monroe Live Jan. 26 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
Jan. 27 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live
Feb. 28 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Mar. 01 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Mar. 02 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
Mar. 03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
Apr. 06 – Washington, DC – City Winery DC
Apr. 07 – Boston, MA – City Winery
Apr. 08 – New York, NY – City Winery
Apr. 09 – New York, NY – City Winery
Apr. 13 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery Atlanta
Apr. 14 – Nashville, TN – City Winery
Apr. 15 – Chicago, IL – City Winery
Apr. 16 – Chicago, IL – City Winery
May 25 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma
May 26 – Dallas, TX – KEGL Festival
May 27 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma
Jun. 01 – Baton Rouge, LA – L’Auberage Casino & Hotel
Jun. 02 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Jun. 29 – Youngstown, OH – Southern Park Mall
Jun. 30 – Washington, PA – The Meadows Racetrack & Casino
Sep. 15 – Kamus, UT – Dejoria Center
Sweet Water and Green Apple Quick Step will be opening.