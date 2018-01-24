Camp Cope – “How to Socialise & Make Friends”

Heartfelt Australian lo-fi rock trio Camp Cope return today with the title track from their upcoming album How to Socialise & Make Friends, due out March 2 from Run for Cover. On their latest, singer and guitarist Georgia Maq turns her sharp-eyed lyricism inward, gradually unpacking the tensions and fallout of a troubled relationship.

“How to Socialise & Make Friends” is the second track on the forthcoming album, following the aptly titled “The Opener.” Earlier this week, Camp Cope announced the cancelation of a scheduled U.S. tour for “personal reasons” and said they planned to replace the dates. Listen below.