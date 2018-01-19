New Music \

Video: Burna Boy – “Heaven’s Gate” ft. Lily Allen

The path from Afrobeat sensation to international pop power inevitably includes some awkward moments. For example: Fall Out Boy tagging rising Nigerian emcee Burna Boy for a conspicuous reggae verse spliced into the middle of “Sunshine Riptide,” a song from their newly released album M A N I A. Fortunately, Burna also dropped his own single today, “Heaven’s Gate” featuring British pop singer Lily Allen, and the collaboration works brilliantly. Over a vicious marimba line and trumpet stabs, Burna spits infectious threats, with Allen playing a taunting damsel in distress.

The video features Burna performing in a humble home while a woman dances in the kitchen and young girls play video games, rendering the endless string of gunshot rhymes family-friendly. He also visits a grow house. “Heaven’s Gate” is the Lagos native’s fourth single since signing to Atlantic Records last fall, following “Streets of Africa,” “Koni Baje,” and the J Hus collaboration “Sekkle Down,” teased in this video’s outro. It’s Allen’s second new track since her 2014 album Sheezus, following her December single “Trigger Bangs” with Giggs. Watch below.

Tosten Burks
Tags: burna boy, Lily Allen