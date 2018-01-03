New Music \
Video: Bruno Mars – “Finesse” (Remix) ft. Cardi B
Uptown funk purveyor Bruno Mars has released a remix of his song “Finesse” featuring a new guest verse from Cardi B, with a throwback video to boot. Mars directs. The track follows “24K Magic,” “That’s What I Like,” “Versace On the Floor,” and “Chunky” as the singer’s fifth single from his 2016 album 24K Magic. Cardi recently featured on two other song vying for pop ubiquity this quarter: Migos’ “Motorsport” and Ozuna’s “La Modelo.” Her own single “Bartier Cardi” dropped last month. Listen to the remix and watch the video below.