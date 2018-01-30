News \
Broken Social Scene Announce North American Tour
After announcing several festival dates, Broken Social Scene has announced a full North American tour this spring. Following the spring dates, the band will be making stops at Bonnaroo in June and the Dominican-Republic-based, My-Morning-Jacket-curated festival One Big Holiday. They’ll also make one stop abroad in June for the All Points East festival in London. Tickets for the March and April tour go on sale on February 2 and 3, with a Spotify presale on the 1st. Visit the Broken Social Scene site for more information. The band’s most recent album, Hug of Thunder, came out last summer. Read our 2017 cover story about the band here. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
March 23 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs
March 24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Festival
March 27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
March 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
March 30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
March 31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
April 1 – Ponte Verdra, FL @ the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
April 3 – Charlotte, NC @ The Neighbourhood Theatre
April 4 – Richmond, VA @ The National
April 6 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
April 7 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
April 8 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont