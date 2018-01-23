Britney Spears Is Taking Her Las Vegas Show on the Road

Britney Spears’s four-year residency in Las Vegas ended on New Year’s Eve, but the pop-superstar announced Tuesday she will be taking Britney: Piece of Me on the road, touring across the United States and Europe later this summer. Tickets for the 23-date tour, which will make stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and U.K.’s Manchester Arena, go on sale Friday.

This will be only the second time Spears has toured internationally since 2011. Last spring, Spears performed Piece of Me on tour in Asia and made a stop in Tel Aviv, Israel, which was such a big deal it delayed the country’s election.

Full tour dates listed below.

7/12 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

7/13 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

7/15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

7/17 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

7/19 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

7/20 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

7/23 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

7/24 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

7/27 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

7/28 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

7/29 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

8/4 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride

8/6 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

8/8 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest

8/10 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

8/11 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena

8/13 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

8/15 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis

8/17 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre

8/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

8/20 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

8/22 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

8/24 London, UK O2 Arena