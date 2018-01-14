News \
Brit Awards 2018 Nominations: Drake, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, the xx, and More
The 2018 nominations for the Brit Awards have been revealed. This year’s nominees include Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, the xx, Sampha, Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware, and more. The award also includes a number of international categories, which this year consist of nominations from acts like Björk, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Childish Gambino, LCD Soundsystem, HAIM, Alica Keys, Arcade Fire, The Killers, and Alice Wolf. In the category of album of the year, Ed Sheeran’s ÷, Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut album, Stormzy’s Gang Signs & Prayer, and J Hus’ Common Sense have each received nominations. See the full list of nominations here.