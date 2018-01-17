News \

Brian Wilson Returns to His High School, Gets F in Music Changed To An A

CREDIT: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Brian Wilson recently returned to Hawthorne High School in California — where he graduated along with the rest of the original Beach Boys lineup — to tour the school and receive an updated grade on an old piece of homework. As laid out by Wilson’s official Twitter, he apparently submitted a composition for a music class in 1959 that received an F grade, and that composition wound up being “Surfin’,” the Beach Boys’ first hit. But that failing grade has now been changed to an A by the current school principal. Good for you, Brian! Education is important.

