Michigan-born vocalist BØRNS’ new album Blue Madonna has just been released in full. The release includes previous single “God Save Our Young Blood” as well as the album’s title track, which also features Lana Del Rey. Rey has been involved in an ongoing copyright dispute with Radiohead over her Lust For Life single “Get Free” and its similarity to Radiohead’s “Creep.” Listen to her feature on BØRNS’ “Blue Madonna” below.