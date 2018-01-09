Bonnaroo 2018 Lineup: Eminem, The Killers, Future, Bon Iver, Muse, and More

Bonnaroo, the historically crunchy outdoor music and arts festival in Manchester, Tennessee, has released its lineup for this summer. It will take place on June 7-10. As one might expect from a modern festival that tries to maintain a broad musical scope while continuing to represent its traditionally jammier interests, it pushes Future right up next to Bassnectar on its poster. The headliners: Eminem, The Killers, and Muse. However, there’s a lot else down the bill to sweeten the deal for music fans less than enthused by the main attractions: Chic (!), Bon Iver (doing two completely different sets), Paramore, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Mavis Staples, Thundercat, Moses Sumney, Playboi Carti, Japanese Breakfast, BROCKHAMPTON, Alt-J, and much more. Check out the full lineup below. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am EST.