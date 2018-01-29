Bon Iver on Bruno Mars’ Grammy Wins: “You Absolutely Have to be Shitting Me”

In the wake of last night’s Grammys, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon took to Twitter to decry the event as “for the music Industry.” In a series of tweets sent after performing in Mexico City, Vernon called out Bruno Mars’ sweep of the night’s major awards – Mars won Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Album.

“Mr Mars made a name in the INDUSTRY by making hits OUT of hits of yesteryear,” Vernon wrote. “So…no real need to be mad, even, at the Grammies” [sic]. He also mentioned SZA, who didn’t win last night despite being the most-nominated female artist, advising her to “move on from this shit show.”

He also criticized Recording Academy president Neil Portnow for saying women “need to step up” after a night where all but one of the televised awards went to men.

The Grammies are for the music Industry. Music, itself, is for everywhere else and everyone else. Good to remember. — blobtower (@blobtower) January 28, 2018

scanning headlines after playing Mexico City last night (holy shit did we feel at home… Unbeelievable city)

Looks like Grammies are still something serious musicians should not take seriously ! Absolutely NO offense to Mr Mars, but you absolutely have to be shitting me. 1/2 — blobtower (@blobtower) January 29, 2018

While some awesome musicians do win, what is WINNING? Shitty Coach language: pic.twitter.com/Fu2M1qR2l3 — blobtower (@blobtower) January 29, 2018

To be factual, Mr Mars made a name in the INDUSTRY by making hits OUT of hits of yesteryear (see: https://t.co/pnZWXdQD3L) SO… no real need to be mad, even, at the Grammies.

SZA? KENDRICK? I’d say move on from this shit show. Felt like a Democratic Party Party, not R’n'Roll — blobtower (@blobtower) January 29, 2018

Vernon, though critical of the awards, has a few himself – Bon Iver won Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album in 2012 for Bon Iver, Bon Iver. Bon Iver was also nominated Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 2012 for Holocene and its title track. In 2017, the band was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for 22, A Million.