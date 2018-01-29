News \
Bon Iver on Bruno Mars’ Grammy Wins: “You Absolutely Have to be Shitting Me”
In the wake of last night’s Grammys, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon took to Twitter to decry the event as “for the music Industry.” In a series of tweets sent after performing in Mexico City, Vernon called out Bruno Mars’ sweep of the night’s major awards – Mars won Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Album.
“Mr Mars made a name in the INDUSTRY by making hits OUT of hits of yesteryear,” Vernon wrote. “So…no real need to be mad, even, at the Grammies” [sic]. He also mentioned SZA, who didn’t win last night despite being the most-nominated female artist, advising her to “move on from this shit show.”
He also criticized Recording Academy president Neil Portnow for saying women “need to step up” after a night where all but one of the televised awards went to men.
Vernon, though critical of the awards, has a few himself – Bon Iver won Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album in 2012 for Bon Iver, Bon Iver. Bon Iver was also nominated Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 2012 for Holocene and its title track. In 2017, the band was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for 22, A Million.