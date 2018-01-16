Bleachers – “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”

Jack Antonoff’s solo outfit Bleachers has released a new song called “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song),” his first since last year’s album Gone Now. The song, which sports some Paul Simon overtones, E-Street-y saxophone, and a typically anthemic refrain (“I wanna be alright with my baby tonight!”) will appear on the soundtrack of the upcoming teen rom-com Love, Simon. Antonoff is executive-producing the film’s soundtrack. In addition to three other Bleachers songs, it features music from the 1975, the Jackson 5, and Whitney Houston.

Bleachers also released a lyric video for “Alfie’s Song,” which features the newly single Antonoff playing basketball poorly and being tormented by bugs in a backyard. Both the film and the soundtrack are out March 16. Watch the music video and see the full track list for the soundtrack release below.

Love, Simon soundtrack track list

1. “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)” – Bleachers

2. “Rollercoaster” – Bleachers

3. “Never Fall In Love” – Jack Antonoff & MØ

4. “Strawberries & Cigarettes” – Troye Sivan

5. “Sink In” – Amy Shark

6. “Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

7. “The Oogum Boogum Song” – Brenton Wood

8. “Love Me” – The 1975

9. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” – Whitney Houston

10. “Someday At Christmas” – Jackson 5

11. “Wings” – Haerts

12. “Keeping A Secret” – Bleachers

13. “Wild Heart” – Bleachers