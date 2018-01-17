Black Milk has announced a new album Fever and released the lead single “Laugh Now Cry Later.” The track features tumbling hand drums and clipped vocal samples and guitar licks, encasing the Detroit rapper/producer’s pensive couplets in nervous tension: “From raps and movies to black and beauty / Cop didn’t feel the same, felt he had to shoot me.”

The project follows If There’s a Hell Below as Black Milk’s sixth solo album. The artist explained in a statement that the work focuses on navigating current events:

“Everybody’s temperature is up right now. The whole world is on edge. This album is my take on the issues I see as the cause for the high temp, and how I’m maneuvering through it.”

Fever releases on Mass Appeal Records and Computer Ugly on February 23. Listen to the single below.