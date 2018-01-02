Watch Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cover The Replacements With Steven Van Zandt, Tommy Stinson, Others

On New Years Eve, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took over the New York club Berlin, playing with a sort of glam-punk all-star squad that included the E Street Band’s Steven Van Zandt, the Replacements’ Tommy Stinson, Blondie’s Clem Burke, the Hold Steady’s Tad Kubler, Jesse Malin, and Armstrong’s own sons. During their set, as Brooklyn Vegan reports, the ad-hoc band covered the Replacements’ 1983 classic “Color Me Impressed,” and you can watch a fan-made video below.

A version of this article originally appeared on Stereogum.