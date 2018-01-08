Belle and Sebastian – “The Same Star”

Belle and Sebastian shared their newest single “The Same Star” on Monday. The Sarah Martin-led song comes off How to Solve Our Human Problems Part 2, the middle installation in a trilogy of EPs. Part One was released last December, and while the Scottish band previously shared “I’ll Be Your Pilot” off of Part Two, the second EP won’t see an official release until January 19.

The band also announced a string of European, UK, and Australian tour dates:

February 5 – Belgium, Antwerp @ De Roma

February 6 – France, Strasbourg @ La Laiterie

February 7 – France, Paris @ Salle Pleyel

February 9 – France, Nantes @ Stereolox

February 11 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

February 12 – Switzerland, Zurich @ X tra limmathaus

February 13 – Italy, Milan @ Fabrique

February 14 – Italy, Bologna @ Estragon

February 16 – Germany, Munich @ Muffathalle

February 17 – Germany, Berlin @ Admiralspalast

February 18 – Germany, Frankfurt @ Batschkapp

February 19 – Netherlands, Amsterdam @ Carre

February 21 – Denmark, Copenhagen @ DK Studio 1

February 22 – Sweden, Stockholm @ Munchen Brewery

February 23 – Norway, Oslo @ Sentrum Scene

February 24 – Sweden, Gothenburg @ Studios

March 6 – UK, @ Cornwall Truro Hall

March 8 – Wales, @ Cardiff, Millenium Centre

March 9 – Wales, Aberystwyth @ Arts Centre

March 10 – UK, @ Nottingham Rock City

March 12 – UK, @ Manchester Bridgewater Hall

March 13 – UK, @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

March 15 – UK, @ Brighton Dome

March 16 – UK, @ London Troxy

March 17 – UK, @ London Troxy

March 19 – UK, @ Liverpool Philharmonic

March 20 – UK, @ York Opera House

March 22 – UK, @ Gateshead Sage

March 23 – Scotland, Perth @ Concert Hall

March 24 – Scotland, Edinburgh @ Usher Hall

March 26 – Ireland, Dublin @ Vicar St

March 27 – Ireland, Dublin @ Vicar St

May 2 – Australia, Perth @ Astor Theatre

May 4 – Australia, St Kilda @ Palais Theatre

May 5 – Australia, Sydney @ Sydney Opera House

May 7 – Australia, Brisbane Qld @ Tivoli

May 25 – UK, Glasgow @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard