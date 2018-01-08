New Music \
Belle and Sebastian – “The Same Star”
Belle and Sebastian shared their newest single “The Same Star” on Monday. The Sarah Martin-led song comes off How to Solve Our Human Problems Part 2, the middle installation in a trilogy of EPs. Part One was released last December, and while the Scottish band previously shared “I’ll Be Your Pilot” off of Part Two, the second EP won’t see an official release until January 19.
The band also announced a string of European, UK, and Australian tour dates:
February 5 – Belgium, Antwerp @ De Roma
February 6 – France, Strasbourg @ La Laiterie
February 7 – France, Paris @ Salle Pleyel
February 9 – France, Nantes @ Stereolox
February 11 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
February 12 – Switzerland, Zurich @ X tra limmathaus
February 13 – Italy, Milan @ Fabrique
February 14 – Italy, Bologna @ Estragon
February 16 – Germany, Munich @ Muffathalle
February 17 – Germany, Berlin @ Admiralspalast
February 18 – Germany, Frankfurt @ Batschkapp
February 19 – Netherlands, Amsterdam @ Carre
February 21 – Denmark, Copenhagen @ DK Studio 1
February 22 – Sweden, Stockholm @ Munchen Brewery
February 23 – Norway, Oslo @ Sentrum Scene
February 24 – Sweden, Gothenburg @ Studios
March 6 – UK, @ Cornwall Truro Hall
March 8 – Wales, @ Cardiff, Millenium Centre
March 9 – Wales, Aberystwyth @ Arts Centre
March 10 – UK, @ Nottingham Rock City
March 12 – UK, @ Manchester Bridgewater Hall
March 13 – UK, @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
March 15 – UK, @ Brighton Dome
March 16 – UK, @ London Troxy
March 17 – UK, @ London Troxy
March 19 – UK, @ Liverpool Philharmonic
March 20 – UK, @ York Opera House
March 22 – UK, @ Gateshead Sage
March 23 – Scotland, Perth @ Concert Hall
March 24 – Scotland, Edinburgh @ Usher Hall
March 26 – Ireland, Dublin @ Vicar St
March 27 – Ireland, Dublin @ Vicar St
May 2 – Australia, Perth @ Astor Theatre
May 4 – Australia, St Kilda @ Palais Theatre
May 5 – Australia, Sydney @ Sydney Opera House
May 7 – Australia, Brisbane Qld @ Tivoli
May 25 – UK, Glasgow @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard