Belle and Sebastian Announce Summer 2018 Tour Dates

After releasing the second chapter of their new EP trilogy How to Solve Our Human Problems last Friday, intrepid indie-pop stars Belle and Sebastian have announced a run of U.S. tour dates for this June. The American leg of their 2018 world tour launches June 5 at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, and closes June 30 at the Oregon Zoo Amphitheater in Portland, Oregon (where everyone deserves their money back if they haven’t heard 2006 deep cut “The Monkeys Are Breaking Out the Zoo”). Opening acts include Snail Mail (June 5-6), Perfume Genius and Frankie Cosmos (June 8 in New York City only), Men I Trust (June 9-11 and 16-17), and Japanese Breakfast (June 10-30).

Belle and Sebastian last visited the U.S. in summer 2017, when they played a handful of dates and accidentally abandoned drummer Richard Colburn at a North Dakota Wal-Mart. Check out all of the band’s upcoming 2018 tour dates below. Newly announced U.S. dates are in bold at the bottom. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, January 26, or tomorrow via the band’s website, and $1 from each ticket sold benefits White Helmets volunteers in Syria.

Belle and Sebastian 2018 world tour dates

Feb. 5 — Belgium, Antwerp @ De Roma

Feb. 6 — France, Strasbourg @ La Laiterie

Feb. 7 — France, Paris @ Salle Pleyel

Feb. 9 — France, Nantes @ Stereolux

Feb. 11 — Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Feb. 12 — Switzerland, Zurich @ X-TRA

Feb. 13 — Italy, Milan @ Fabrique

Feb. 14 — Italy, Bologna @ Estragon

Feb. 16 — Germany, Munich @ Muffathalle

Feb. 17 — Germany, Berlin @ Admiralspalas

Feb. 18 — Germany, Frankfurt @ Batschkapp

Feb 19. — Netherlands, Amsterdam @ Royal Theatre Carre

Feb. 21 — Denmark, Copenhagen @ DK Studio 1

Feb. 22 — Sweden, Stockholm @ Munchen Brewery

Feb. 23 — Norway, Oslo @ Sentrum Scene

Feb. 24 — Sweden, Gothenburg @ Gothenburg Studios

Mar. 6 — U.K., Cornwall @ Truro Hall

Mar. 8 — Wales, Cardiff @ Wales Millenium Centre

Mar. 9 — Wales, Aberystwyth @ Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Mar. 10 — U.K., Nottingham @ Rock City

Mar. 12 — U.K., Manchester @ Bridgewater Hall

Mar. 13 — U.K., Cambridge @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar. 15 — U.K., Brighton @ Brighton Dome

Mar. 16 — U.K., London @ Troxy

Mar. 17 — UK, London @ Troxy

Mar. 19 — UK, Liverpool @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mar. 20 — UK, York @ Grand Opera House

Mar. 22 — UK, Gateshead @ Sage Gateshead

Mar. 23 — Scotland, Perth @ Perth Concert Hall

Mar. 24 — Scotland, Edinburgh @ Usher Hall

Mar. 26 — Ireland, Dublin @ Vicar St

Mar. 27 — Ireland, Dublin @ Vicar St

May 2 — Australia, Perth @ Astor Theatre

May 4 — Australia, St Kilda @ Palais Theatre

May 5 — Australia, Sydney @ Sydney Opera House

May 7 — Australia, Brisbane Qld @ Tivoli

May 25 — U.K., Glasgow @ Galvanizers Yard

June 5 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

June 6 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

June 8 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 9 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

June 10 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

June 11 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

June 14 — Mexico City, Mexico @ (venue TBA)

June 16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

June 17 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

June 19 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

June 20 — Sundance, UT @ Sundance Amphitheater

June 22 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

June 25 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

June 28 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

June 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

June 30 — Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre