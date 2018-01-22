News \
Belle and Sebastian Announce Summer 2018 Tour Dates
After releasing the second chapter of their new EP trilogy How to Solve Our Human Problems last Friday, intrepid indie-pop stars Belle and Sebastian have announced a run of U.S. tour dates for this June. The American leg of their 2018 world tour launches June 5 at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, and closes June 30 at the Oregon Zoo Amphitheater in Portland, Oregon (where everyone deserves their money back if they haven’t heard 2006 deep cut “The Monkeys Are Breaking Out the Zoo”). Opening acts include Snail Mail (June 5-6), Perfume Genius and Frankie Cosmos (June 8 in New York City only), Men I Trust (June 9-11 and 16-17), and Japanese Breakfast (June 10-30).
Belle and Sebastian last visited the U.S. in summer 2017, when they played a handful of dates and accidentally abandoned drummer Richard Colburn at a North Dakota Wal-Mart. Check out all of the band’s upcoming 2018 tour dates below. Newly announced U.S. dates are in bold at the bottom. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, January 26, or tomorrow via the band’s website, and $1 from each ticket sold benefits White Helmets volunteers in Syria.
Belle and Sebastian 2018 world tour dates
Feb. 5 — Belgium, Antwerp @ De Roma
Feb. 6 — France, Strasbourg @ La Laiterie
Feb. 7 — France, Paris @ Salle Pleyel
Feb. 9 — France, Nantes @ Stereolux
Feb. 11 — Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Feb. 12 — Switzerland, Zurich @ X-TRA
Feb. 13 — Italy, Milan @ Fabrique
Feb. 14 — Italy, Bologna @ Estragon
Feb. 16 — Germany, Munich @ Muffathalle
Feb. 17 — Germany, Berlin @ Admiralspalas
Feb. 18 — Germany, Frankfurt @ Batschkapp
Feb 19. — Netherlands, Amsterdam @ Royal Theatre Carre
Feb. 21 — Denmark, Copenhagen @ DK Studio 1
Feb. 22 — Sweden, Stockholm @ Munchen Brewery
Feb. 23 — Norway, Oslo @ Sentrum Scene
Feb. 24 — Sweden, Gothenburg @ Gothenburg Studios
Mar. 6 — U.K., Cornwall @ Truro Hall
Mar. 8 — Wales, Cardiff @ Wales Millenium Centre
Mar. 9 — Wales, Aberystwyth @ Aberystwyth Arts Centre
Mar. 10 — U.K., Nottingham @ Rock City
Mar. 12 — U.K., Manchester @ Bridgewater Hall
Mar. 13 — U.K., Cambridge @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mar. 15 — U.K., Brighton @ Brighton Dome
Mar. 16 — U.K., London @ Troxy
Mar. 17 — UK, London @ Troxy
Mar. 19 — UK, Liverpool @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Mar. 20 — UK, York @ Grand Opera House
Mar. 22 — UK, Gateshead @ Sage Gateshead
Mar. 23 — Scotland, Perth @ Perth Concert Hall
Mar. 24 — Scotland, Edinburgh @ Usher Hall
Mar. 26 — Ireland, Dublin @ Vicar St
Mar. 27 — Ireland, Dublin @ Vicar St
May 2 — Australia, Perth @ Astor Theatre
May 4 — Australia, St Kilda @ Palais Theatre
May 5 — Australia, Sydney @ Sydney Opera House
May 7 — Australia, Brisbane Qld @ Tivoli
May 25 — U.K., Glasgow @ Galvanizers Yard
June 5 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
June 6 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
June 8 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 9 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
June 10 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
June 11 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
June 14 — Mexico City, Mexico @ (venue TBA)
June 16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
June 17 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
June 19 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
June 20 — Sundance, UT @ Sundance Amphitheater
June 22 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
June 25 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
June 28 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
June 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
June 30 — Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre