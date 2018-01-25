Beck – “I’m Waiting For The Man” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

Beck has released a new cover of The Velvet Underground classic “I’m Waiting For The Man.” Beck’s version was produced for Spotify’s “Music Happens Here” series. Just about everyone from David Bowie to Belle and Sebastian have covered this track. In fact, it’s not even Beck’s first time recording the song. Back in 2009 he launched his Record Club project, in which he and some friends would cover an entire album in one day, starting with The Velvet Underground and Nico. This version is obviously a bit more polished than Beck’s first go at the song, as all the musicians appear to be playing in the same key this time around.