News \
Watch SNL’s New “Dinner Discussion” Sketch About Aziz Ansari Allegations
Last night, Saturday Night Live addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against Aziz Ansari. Featuring longtime SNL actors Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, and more, the skit depicts a restaurant dinner party with some light discussion of current events. When a woman (Heidi Gardner) brings up a recent New York Times piece about the allegations against Ansari, the whole scene lurches into darkness, as the guests struggle to find words for the situation. Watch the clip below.