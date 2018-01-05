Atlanta Will Return to FX in March

Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed series Atlanta will return to the airwaves March 1, FX announced Friday. Season two will be titled “Atlanta Robbin’ Season,” and while co-star Lakeith Stanfield had originally implied the award-winning show would return in February, we can spot them the extra month. The first season wrapped up in November 2016, but Glover’s busy schedule, which included the role of Lando Calrissian in Disney’s upcoming Han Solo film, caused major delays.

Fortunately, FX has been shown to be patient with their talent in the past, allowing shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Louie to go on extended breaks (although the latter won’t be coming back for obvious reasons). The first season of Atlanta was nominated for five Emmy awards, with Glover himself taking home two for best actor and best director in a comedy series.