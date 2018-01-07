FX unveiled the first trailer for Atlanta: Robbin’ Season during Sunday night’s broadcast of the Golden Globes. The clip is a single panning shot featuring Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz’s characters in various settings, lit ominously like a chiaroscuro painting. FX announced on Friday that the show will return on March 1. Glover recently shared that the second season was inspired by the 1992 film Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation. Watch the trailer below.

